Barnes leads Pensacola to 1-0 win over Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Charlie Barnes allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos over the Mississippi Braves in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Barnes (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Michael Davis scored on a sacrifice fly by Lewin Diaz.

Jasseel De La Cruz (1-4) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Braves were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.