Corry, Edie lead Augusta to 10-0 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mikey Edie homered and had three hits, and Seth Corry allowed just two hits over six innings as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Charleston RiverDogs 10-0 on Tuesday.

Corry (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Augusta had a big six-run seventh inning in the blowout victory. The GreenJackets sent 10 men to the plate as Ismael Munguia hit a two-run double and Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run single en route to the eight-run lead.

Harold Cortijo (3-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the GreenJackets' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Augusta improved to 6-3 against Charleston this season.