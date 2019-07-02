Sports
Turner, Rocchio lead Mahoning Valley to 7-0 win over Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Turner tossed a three-hit shutout and Brayan Rocchio had two hits and scored three runs, as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped the Williamsport Crosscutters 7-0 on Tuesday.
Turner (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out two.
Mahoning Valley took the lead in the first when Rocchio scored on a single and Korey Holland scored on an error and Raynel Delgado scored on a fielder's choice.
The Scrappers later added single runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.
Tom Sutera (0-3) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.
The five extra-base hits for Mahoning Valley included a season-high five doubles.
The Crosscutters were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
