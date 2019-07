Brazil beats Argentina and advances to Copa América final

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates his side's 2nd goal scored by teammate Roberto Firmino, back, during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Argentina at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP Photo

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday and will play Sunday's Copa América final at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro seeking its 10th South American title.

Superstar Lionel Messi, meanwhile, remains without trophies for his national team.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring at 19 minutes in the Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte after a samba-style play from right-back Dani Alves. It was the striker's first goal in the tournament.

Roberto Firmino added the second at 71 minutes assisted by Jesus in front of 56,000 fans.

Brazil's opponent will be determined on Wednesday when defending champions Chile take on underdogs Peru at the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre.

Despite Argentina's defeat, Messi delivered his best performance in the tournament.

Injured striker Neymar celebrated Brazil's victory with friends and with President Jair Bolsonaro in the stadium's corporate boxes.

For the first time since Copa América began, Argentina repeated its starting lineup of the previous 2-0 win over Venezuela, keeping its up-front trio with Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero and Lautaro Martínez. But the approach against Brazil was clearly different, with the team sitting back and preparing for counters.

Brazil had two changes to face its archrivals, with midfielder Casemiro returning from suspension in Allan's place and Alex Sandro substituting injured Filipe Luis in the left-back.

Still, Argentina still was first to get an opportunity to open the scoring. At 12 minutes, Leandro Paredes fired from long distance and the ball flew close to Alisson's bar.

On the first goal, Alves flicked the ball over Marcos Acuña, left Paredes behind and passed to Firmino on the right flank. With a low cross, he allowed Jesus to score only meters away from goalkeeper Franco Armani.

The visitors nearly leveled at 30 minutes, when the superstar took a free kick and Agüero headed the ball onto the bar. Brazil's defense cleared and avoided conceding its first goal in five Copa América matches.

After the break Brazil took extra precautions by substituting winger Éverton for midfielder Willian. But that did not stop Messi and Argentina.

At 57 minutes, Messi hit Alisson's right post from close range. He also got the rebound, crossed the ball into the penalty box, but no Argentinian was near enough to push it to the net.

To keep the pressure on the Brazilians, coach Lionel Scaloni substituted midfielder Acuña for winger Ángel di María. But a counter at 71 minutes punished his audacity.

Jesus stole the ball in his half of the field and bulldozed through Argentina's left flank. Facing Armani, he gently assisted Firmino to score the final goal.

The match at the Mineirão was once again marked by homophobic chants of the Brazilian fans when Armani took his goal kicks.

The same supporters also enjoyed themselves to the tune of "olé" when Brazilians made time passing the ball in the end of the superclásico.