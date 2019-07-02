Hunt’s single leads Fort Wayne to 10-5 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Blake Hunt hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 10-5 win over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday.

The single by Hunt, part of a three-run inning, gave the TinCaps a 1-0 lead before Justin Lopez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Lake County answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to get within one on an RBI double by Ruben Cardenas and an RBI single by Jesse Berardi.

The TinCaps later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Xavier Edwards tripled and singled, driving home three runs for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne left-hander Joey Cantillo (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brock Hartson (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing six runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings.