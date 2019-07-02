Leyva, Elizalde lift Monterrey over Puebla 2-0

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Sebastian Elizalde doubled twice, and Elian Leyva allowed just three hits over six innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Pericos de Puebla 2-0 on Tuesday.

Leyva (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

Monterrey scored its runs when Agustin Murillo and Tony Campana hit RBI singles in the third and seventh innings.

Gabriel Arias (1-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits to take the tough loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Pericos were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Sultanes' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.