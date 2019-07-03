Perlaza’s single leads Eugene to 3-2 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Yonathan Perlaza hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 3-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Emeralds and a three-game winning streak for the Dust Devils.

The single by Perlaza capped a two-run inning and gave the Emeralds a 3-2 lead after Luis Diaz hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Tri-City took the lead on a triple by Tre Carter that scored Jack Stronach and Alison Quintero. Eugene answered in the next half-inning when Fernando Kelli hit an RBI double, driving in Luis Vazquez.

Maikel Aguiar (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jake Sims (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Eugene improved to 4-2 against Tri-City this season.