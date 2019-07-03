Cesar’s single leads Oaxaca to 7-6 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Randy Cesar hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 7-6 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Tuesday. The Toros saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The single by Cesar capped a two-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 7-6 lead after Julian Ornelas scored on a passed ball earlier in the inning.

Pedro Rodriguez (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jason Urquidez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.