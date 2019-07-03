Duke’s Zion Williamson adds another ACC award to his haul

Zion sums up season at Duke: ‘It was like a movie’ Duke star Zion Williamson summarized his first, and what might be his only, season at Duke. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke star Zion Williamson summarized his first, and what might be his only, season at Duke.

Zion Williamson’s elite talents and magnetic personality made him a national star on and off the basketball court during his one year at Duke.

The ACC voted his talents made him not only its top basketball player, but its top athlete overall.

The league announced Wednesday it selected Williamson as its male athlete of the year, making him the first Duke basketball player to claim the award in 13 years.

The 6-7, 285-pound Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds as a freshman for the Blue Devils last season. He and freshman teammate R.J. Barrett tied for the ACC lead in scoring. Williamson was named the league’s player of the year and freshman of the year while also being named a consensus all-American and national player of the year.

The ACC extended the honor to cover all it’s male athletes this season by selecting Williamson as its male athlete of the year.

After leading Duke to a 32-6 overall record, an ACC tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA tournament’s final eight, Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick of the NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson is the first Duke athlete to win the award since football player Laken Tomlinson in 2015. Duke’s Ned Crotty won the award in 2010 after leading the Blue Devils to their first NCAA lacrosse championship.

The last Duke basketball player named ACC male athlete of the year was JJ Redick in 2006.

