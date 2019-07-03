Alonso’s homer leads Jupiter to 7-2 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lazaro Alonso hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 7-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hammerheads and a five-game winning streak for the Marauders.

The home run by Alonso scored Jerar Encarnacion to give the Hammerheads a 3-2 lead.

The Hammerheads later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Bryson Brigman drove in two runs and Alonso drove in one, while Micah Brown hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Jupiter left-hander Trevor Rogers (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Hunter Stratton (5-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.