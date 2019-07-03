Cespedes helps to shut out Williamsport, Mahoning Valley wins 2-0

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Francis Cespedes and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 2-0 on Wednesday.

Cespedes (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked three over two scoreless innings. Taylor Lehman (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and eight hits while striking out four in the New York-Penn League game.

Mahoning Valley scored its runs when Pedro Alfonseca hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Raynel Delgado hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Crosscutters were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.