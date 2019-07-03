Peru upsets Chile, will face Brazil in Copa América final

Peru's Victor Yotun, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammate Paolo Guerrero during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Chile at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. AP Photo

Peru stunned two-time defending Chile in the semifinals of the Copa América on Wednesday, setting up a final against host Brazil on Sunday.

Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotún and Paolo Guerrero scored a goal each to lead Peru to a 3-0 win and a spot in the final for the first time since 1975, when it last won the South American tournament.

The result kept Chile from adding to its titles from 2015 and 2016, ending its hopes of becoming the first team to win three straight South American trophies since Argentina in the 1940s.

Flores opened the scoring with a shot from inside the area in the 21st minute and Yotún added to the lead in the 38th with a strike into the open net after Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias left the area to try to stop a counterattack.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Guerrero sealed the victory in stoppage time to become the Copa América's all-time leading scorer among active players with 13 goals.

Chile's Eduardo Vargas could match Guerrero when his team was awarded a penalty kick in the final seconds, but he had his shot from the spot saved by Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Chile and Argentina, who met in the last two Copa América finals, will play in the third-place game on Saturday.