Boyd hits grand slam, leads Asheville over Lexington

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- LeeMarcus Boyd hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 10-6 win over the Lexington Legends on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Boyd gave the Tourists a 10-6 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Asheville. Earlier in the inning, Asheville tied the game when Danny Edgeworth hit an RBI single.

Starter Ryan Feltner (4-6) got the win while Tyler Gray (2-4) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Legends, Brhet Bewley tripled and singled.