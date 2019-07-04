Krizan’s double leads Binghamton to 4-1 win over Akron

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Jason Krizan hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 4-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday. The Rumble Ponies snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The double by Krizan, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead before Patrick Mazeika hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on another run in the eighth when David Thompson hit an RBI single, bringing home Mazeika.

Mazeika homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Binghamton.

Binghamton right-hander Mickey Jannis (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Eli Morgan (5-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over seven innings.

Binghamton improved to 5-2 against Akron this season.