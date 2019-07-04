Guance leads Delmarva to 3-2 win over Hagerstown

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Hector Guance allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Hagerstown Suns in a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Guance (6-3) allowed two runs while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the second, Delmarva added to its lead when Robert Neustrom hit a two-run double.

Hagerstown answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to get within one, including an RBI single by Drew Mendoza.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reid Schaller (0-1) went two innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked five.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 11-5 against Hagerstown this season.