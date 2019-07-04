Diaz has 4 RBI, leads Bowie to 13-0 win over Harrisburg

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Yusniel Diaz drove in four runs, while Ryan McKenna and Rylan Bannon drove in three apiece as the Bowie Baysox beat the Harrisburg Senators 13-0 on Thursday.

Diaz homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. McKenna doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Bowie took the lead in the first when it put up five runs on home runs by Diaz, Bannon, and Jesmuel Valentin.

The Baysox later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the third and eighth innings. In the third, McKenna drove in two runs and Diaz drove in one, while McKenna hit an RBI double and Diaz hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Bowie starter Bruce Zimmermann (4-2) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tyler Mapes (3-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up 10 runs and eight hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The Senators were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.