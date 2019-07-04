Senger’s run leads Columbia to 5-3 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Ronny Mauricio hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 5-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday.

The fielder's choice, part of a four-run inning, gave the Fireflies a 2-1 lead before Brian Sharp hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Hickory cut into the lead on a single by Tyreque Reed that scored Frainyer Chavez and Matt Whatley.

Bryce Hutchinson (4-5) got the win in relief while Lucas Jacobsen (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Hickory is 7-3 against Columbia this season.