Hermosillo, Ward lift Salt Lake over El Paso 9-6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Michael Hermosillo homered and tripled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Salt Lake Bees beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 on Thursday.

Taylor Ward homered and doubled with three runs and three RBIs for Salt Lake.

Up 2-1 in the second, Salt Lake extended its lead when Ward hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Jose Rojas.

Following the big inning, the Chihuahuas cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run home run and Michael Gettys hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bees later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Dillon Peters (3-1) got the win in relief while El Paso starter Jerry Keel (6-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Chihuahuas, Gettys homered and singled twice. Boog Powell homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.