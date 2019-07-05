McGowin leads Fresno to 3-0 win over Tacoma

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Kyle McGowin allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Fresno Grizzlies over the Tacoma Rainiers in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

McGowin (7-2) struck out seven and walked one to get the win.

In the fifth inning, Fresno went up 2-0 after Wilmer Difo hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Carter Kieboom. The Grizzlies scored again in the eighth inning when Matt Reynolds hit a solo home run.

Andrew Moore (0-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Rainiers were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Grizzlies' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.