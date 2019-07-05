Kramer’s double leads Indianapolis to 4-3 win over Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kevin Kramer hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 4-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The double by Kramer scored Ke'Bryan Hayes and Cole Tucker and was the game's last scoring play.

After Indianapolis put up two runs in the first inning, Toledo went up 3-2 after Ronny Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Dawel Lugo hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Starter Eduardo Vera (5-6) got the win while Zac Reininger (1-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

With the win, Indianapolis improved to 8-4 against Toledo this season.