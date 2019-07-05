Ogren’s triple leads Delmarva to 4-2 win over Hagerstown

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ryne Ogren hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 4-2 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Friday.

The triple by Ogren, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Adam Hall hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Suns cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kyle Marinconz scored on a groundout.

The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the seventh when Nick Horvath scored on a wild pitch.

Hagerstown saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rafael Bautista hit an RBI single, bringing home Justin Connell in the ninth inning to cut the Delmarva lead to 4-2.

Delmarva starter Nick Vespi (5-4) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jake Irvin (4-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over six innings.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 12-5 against Hagerstown this season.