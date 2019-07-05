Haase, Barnes lift Columbus over Louisville 6-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Eric Haase homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Columbus Clippers beat the Louisville Bats 6-4 on Friday.

Brandon Barnes homered and singled with two RBIs for Columbus.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, Columbus went out in front when Daniel Johnson hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Barnes.

The Bats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Juan Graterol hit a solo home run.

The Clippers later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Barnes hit a solo home run and Haase hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.

Louisville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alberti Chavez hit a sacrifice fly and Sherman Johnson scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to cut the Columbus lead to 6-4.

Columbus right-hander Shao-Ching Chiang (6-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Vladimir Gutierrez (2-7) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

Graterol homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Bats.