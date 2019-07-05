Machado, Flores lead the way for State College

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Jonatan Machado doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the State College Spikes defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 13-6 on Friday.

Luis Flores fell a home run shy of the cycle with an RBI and a run for State College.

Trailing 4-0 in the second, Mahoning Valley cut into the lead when Pedro Alfonseca hit an RBI single, scoring Johnathan Rodriguez.

State College answered in the top of the next frame, scoring five runs to extend its lead. Matt Duce scored on a passed ball, Stanley Espinal scored on a wild pitch and Dariel Gomez scored on an error and Flores hit an RBI triple en route to the eight-run lead.

The Spikes later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

State College starter Scott Politz (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Vargas (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing nine runs and 10 hits over 2 1/3 innings.

State College hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

State College remains undefeated against Mahoning Valley this season at 5-0.