Mangieri’s double leads West Virginia to 6-2 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Luke Mangieri hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday.

The double by Mangieri gave the Black Bears a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for West Virginia. Earlier in the inning, West Virginia tied the game when Dean Lockery scored on a groundout.

The Black Bears later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Jared Triolo hit a solo home run, while Victor Ngoepe hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Xavier Concepcion (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rafael Carvajal (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 5-2 against Williamsport this season.