Marte hits walk-off homer in ninth, Gwinnett beats Durham 9-7

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Luis Marte hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning, as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Durham Bulls 9-7 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

After the Bulls scored two runs in the top of the eighth, Gwinnett tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Morales hit an RBI double, bringing home Rafael Ortega.

Marte homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Sean Kazmar (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tyler Zombro (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The Bulls failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

The teams split the doubleheader after Durham won the first game 5-0.