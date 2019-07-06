Quintin’s run leads AZL Athletics Gold to 4-3 win over AZL Brewers Blue

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Christopher Quintin scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 4-3 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Saturday.

Quintin scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Iraj Serrano and then went to third on a hit batsman.

Alexander Pantuso (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Eddy Tavarez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Alex Hall tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the AZL Brewers Blue.