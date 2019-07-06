Court’s homer leads Tacoma to 8-1 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Court hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday.

The home run by Court scored John Andreoli and Jose Lobaton to give the Rainiers a 3-0 lead.

The Rainiers later added one run in the third and two in the sixth and seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Tacoma left-hander Sean Nolin (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter J.J. Hoover (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.