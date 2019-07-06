Basabe, McCarthy lead the way for Visalia

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe singled twice, scoring two runs as the Visalia Rawhide beat the San Jose Giants 4-0 on Friday.

Jake McCarthy tripled and doubled with three RBIs for Visalia.

In the top of the first, Visalia grabbed the lead on a triple by McCarthy that scored L.T. Tolbert and Basabe. The Rawhide then added single runs in the second and third innings. In the second, Jorge Perez hit a solo home run, while McCarthy hit an RBI double in the third.

Visalia starter Josh Green (8-1) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Frisbee (4-7) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

David Villar singled twice, also stealing a base for the Giants. San Jose was held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Visalia staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Visalia improved to 13-5 against San Jose this season.