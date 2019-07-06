Morata leaves Chelsea for Atletico on permanent deal

Spain striker Alvaro Morata is moving to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Chelsea, ending a disappointing two years in England.

Chelsea announced the transfer of Morata on Saturday. He was on loan at Atletico for the second half of last season and was due to continue there until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for a then-club record of 58 million pounds ($75 million) in 2017. He never established himself as a regular starter, scoring 24 times in 72 appearances.

Morata played in Atletico's youth program before joining Real Madrid's academy in 2008.