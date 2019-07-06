Phillips’ single leads GCL Twins to 3-1 win over GCL Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Parker Phillips hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the GCL Twins to a 3-1 win over the GCL Red Sox on Friday.

The single by Phillips started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 1-1. Later in the inning, GCL Twins took the lead when Victor Heredia hit an RBI single and then added to it when Phillips scored when a runner was thrown out.

In the top of the fifth, GCL Red Sox broke a scoreless tie on a single by Austin Rei that scored Dominic D'Alessandro.

Jose Guevara (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Devon Roedahl (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.