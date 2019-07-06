Here’s why an American is likely to win golden boot after World Cup third-place match.

Morgan: Outside pressure won’t ‘penetrate our bubble’ of team camaraderie USWNT team captain Alex Morgan says the pressure to win the World Cup again won't affect the team's chemistry throughout the tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT team captain Alex Morgan says the pressure to win the World Cup again won't affect the team's chemistry throughout the tournament.

An American is likely to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup golden boot, the award given to the tournament’s top scorer, after the United States plays the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

That’s because Sweden held England’s Ellen White scoreless in Saturday’s third-place match in Nice, France.

Sweden won the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory, getting goals from Kosovare Asllani (11th minute) and Sofia Jakobsson (22nd minute) before withstanding England’s attack in the final minutes to prevent an equalizing goal.

Asllani was stretchered off the pitch toward the end of Wednesday’s semifinal loss to the Netherlands.

VAR (video assistant referee) wiped out a White goal for a second-straight match. Just like the semifinal loss to the Americans, White had a game-tying goal overturned. Against the U.S. Women’s National Team, White was ruled offside through a VAR replay. On Saturday, VAR overturned her goal for a handball.

Had the goal stood, White would have drawn England level and shot to the top of the golden boot standings with seven goals.

Instead, she’ll settle with six goals. Alex Morgan or Megan Rapinoe are likely to win the award. Like White, Morgan has six goals but the USWNT striker has three assists, which is the tiebreaker used.

Rapinoe has five goals with three assists and did not play in the semifinal, but she said at Saturday’s pre-match press conference she should be ready to go Sunday.

The Netherlands top scorer is Vivianne Miedema with three goals. She has no assists, so she’d have to score four times without Morgan scoring any in Sunday’s final to win the golden boot.

In addition to keeping White off the scoresheet in Saturday’s third-place game, Sweden’s defense came to the rescue to earn the bronze medal late in the match.

Watch Nilla Fischer’s game-saving clearance off the goal line below:

WHAT A SAVE!



Nilla Fischer comes to Lindahl's rescue with the headed clearance off the line. Wow! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ZHIJAfOC6G — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2019