Pasquantino, Gethings lift Burlington over Pulaski 10-5

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Vinnie Pasquantino was a triple short of the cycle, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Burlington Royals beat the Pulaski Yankees 10-5 on Saturday.

Jack Gethings singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Burlington.

Up 2-0 in the second, Burlington added to its lead when it exploded for five runs, including an RBI double by Pasquantino.

Burlington southpaw Angel Zerpa (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Leonardo Pestana (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.

The six extra-base hits for Burlington included a season-high five doubles.

In the losing effort, the Yankees recorded a season-high five doubles. Jake Pries doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Yankees. Ryder Green homered and doubled.