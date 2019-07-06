Spangenberg’s homer leads San Antonio to 5-2 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 5-2 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Saturday.

The home run by Spangenberg scored Mauricio Dubon to give the Missions a 3-1 lead.

The Missions later tacked on two runs in the seventh when David Freitas hit an RBI single and Trent Grisham scored on a groundout to secure the victory.

Bubba Derby (4-5) got the win in relief while Parker Bugg (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.