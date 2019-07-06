Weiss leads Kane County to 2-0 win over Clinton

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Ryan Weiss allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Kane County Cougars over the Clinton LumberKings in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Weiss (3-5) struck out six and walked three to get the win.

Kane County scored its runs when Geraldo Perdomo hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Joey Rose hit a sacrifice fly in the second.

Alberto Guerrero (3-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The LumberKings were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Cougars' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.