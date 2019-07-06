Sports
Phillips, Flores lift Omaha over Nashville 11-3
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Brett Phillips tripled and singled, driving in two runs as the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Nashville Sounds 11-3 on Saturday.
Jecksson Flores singled three times with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Omaha.
Omaha batted around in the first inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a triple by Erick Mejia that scored Phillips and Humberto Arteaga.
The Storm Chasers later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Phillips hit a two-run triple, while Flores hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Zach Lovvorn (4-8) got the win in relief while Nashville starter Tim Dillard (5-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Omaha improved to 6-1 against Nashville this season.
