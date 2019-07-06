Ilarraza’s homer leads Tri-City to 2-1 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Reinaldo Ilarraza hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Tri-City Dust Devils a 2-1 win over the Boise Hawks on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dust Devils and a four-game winning streak for the Hawks.

In the bottom of the third, Boise took the lead on a solo home run by Nic Motley. Tri-City answered in the fifth inning when Sean Guilbe hit a solo home run.

Cullen Dana (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Boise starter Jeffri Ocando (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Hawks, Motley homered and singled twice.