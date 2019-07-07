Lopez hits walk-off double, AZL Reds beats AZL Brewers Blue 5-4

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Lopez had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 5-4 on Sunday.

Rafael Franco scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Lopez.

The AZL Reds tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Wendell Marrero hit an RBI single, bringing home Lopez.

Reliever Jake Gilbert (1-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Dylan Prohoroff (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Marrero doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Thomas Dillard homered and singled, driving in two runs for the AZL Brewers Blue.