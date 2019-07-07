Reed’s homer leads Amarillo to 5-0 win over Frisco

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Buddy Reed hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 5-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday.

The home run by Reed scored Kyle Overstreet to break a scoreless tie.

Amarillo starter Ronald Bolanos (3-2) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brock Burke (0-4) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after giving up two runs and two hits over six innings.

The RoughRiders were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Sod Poodles' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.