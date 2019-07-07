Sports
Rodriguez’s homer leads Quintana Roo to 6-0 win over Aguascalientes
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 6-0 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Sunday.
The home run by Rodriguez scored Yosmany Guerra and Ruben Sosa to give the Tigres a 3-0 lead.
The Tigres later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Erick Migueles hit a solo home run, while Brian Hernandez and Yordanys Linares scored on an error in the sixth.
Quintana Roo starter Jorge Castillo (6-6) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alex Sanabia (1-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.
The Rieleros were blanked for the second time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.
With the win, Quintana Roo remains undefeated (5-0) against Aguascalientes this season.
