Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 10-7 win over Leon

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Luis Flores hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 10-7 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

The home run by Flores scored Amaury Cazana to give the Tecolotes an 8-7 lead.

The Tecolotes later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Jose Martinez scored on a wild pitch and Josh Rodriguez hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Jose Meraz (2-0) got the win in relief while Zack Segovia (3-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Bravos failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.