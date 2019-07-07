Americaan’s homer leads Eugene to 13-7 win over Everett

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Edmond Americaan hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 13-7 win over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday.

The home run by Americaan, part of a five-run inning, gave the Emeralds a 5-3 lead before Grayson Byrd hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Emeralds later added a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. In the seventh, Darius Hill hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zac Taylor, while Jacob Olson hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Starter Chris Allen (1-0) got the win while Luis Curvelo (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.

Eugene took advantage of some erratic Everett pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Miguel Perez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AquaSox.