FIFA Women’s World Cup final: United States vs. Netherlands live updates

The United States is back where it belongs. For the third straight Women’s World Cup, the United States is in the finals and now one win away from claiming a record fourth World Cup title.

The Netherlands is now all that stands Sunday in the way at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpeau, France. Stay tuned for live updates, analysis and highlights as the United States tries to complete a perfect run through the 2019 Women’s World Cup:

28th minute

Rose Lavelle creates another good chance for the United States. Off another corner kick, the midfielder gets a good look with her left foot, firing a shot through traffic from inside the box only for the Netherlands’ goalkeeper to make another good save.

26th minute

Alyssa Naeher has come into her own this World Cup. To beat England on Tuesday, Naeher needed to save a penalty kick. to keep a scoreless draw intact Sunday, Naeher needed to make another gutsy play.

Some sloppy midfield play gave the Netherlands a chance heading in the other direction and Naeher jumped out to clear a long through ball.

17th minute

The United States’ first great chance of the game comes off the foot of Megan Rapinoe.

The winger, back in the lineup for the final, created a corner kick when a cross was deflected out of bounce. Her corner kick went to Tobin Heath wide open in the top of the box and Rose Lavelle ultimately got off another low cross, only for the Netherlands’ goalkeeper to intercept the cross.

10th minute

The first booking of the game comes just 10 minutes in. Tobin Heath and Rose Lavelle tried to link up for a give-and-go on the right side of the field, and Sherida Spitse takes out Lavelle with a tackle. The midfielder, who is a key component of the Netherlands defense, was awarded a yellow card for taking out the United States’ midfielder.

A free kick from a few yards outside the box didn’t yield anything for the United States.

First minute

The United States starts with the ball and immediately sends it up field.

The Women’s World Cup final is underway.

Pregame

After a thrilling 2-1 win against England on Tuesday, the United States is just one victory away from winning another World Cup. The Netherlands, meanwhile, had never even advanced past the Round of 16 before this year and now can take home its first World Cup title following a 1-0 win against Sweden on Wednesday.

The United States isn’t messing around with its lineup Sunday in France. Winger Megan Rapinoe is back in the starting lineup after her surprise benching against England and midfielder Sam Mewis, who has started most games in France, is back in for attacking midfielder Lindsey Horan. Midfielder Rose Lavelle is also in the starting lineup after battling some hamstring soreness.

The full lineup:

Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Defense: Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn

Midfield: Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.