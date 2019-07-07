Feng birdies final hole for a 1-shot win on LPGA Tour

Shanshan Feng of China tees off at the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Hobart, Wis. Chris Kohley

Shanshan Feng hit a 7-iron to 3 feet for a birdie on the final hole Sunday to close with a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Feng won for the first time since November 2017.

Jutanugarn had a three-shot lead on the back nine until a bogey on the par-5 15th and a strong finish from Feng, who had three birdies in a four-hole stretch. Jutanugarn hit her approach to 2 feet for birdie on the 18th for a 64 to catch Feng, until the 29-year-old from China delivered the winning shot.

Feng finished at 29-under 259, two shots short of the LPGA record that Sei Young Kim set last year at the Thornberry Creek at Oneida course.