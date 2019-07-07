Sports
Neuse’s homer leads Las Vegas to 4-1 win over Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 4-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday.
The home run by Neuse scored Eric Campbell to give the Aviators a 2-0 lead.
The Isotopes cut into the deficit in the second inning when Sam Hilliard hit a solo home run.
The Aviators extended their lead in the fifth when Cameron Rupp hit a two-run home run.
Trey McNutt (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Albuquerque starter Logan Cozart (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Hilliard homered and singled for the Isotopes.
