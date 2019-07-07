Waters, Neslony and Jenista lead Mississippi in win

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Drew Waters had four hits, while Tyler Neslony and Greyson Jenista recorded three apiece as the Mississippi Braves defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 10-1 on Sunday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Braves and a three-game winning streak for the Shuckers.

Waters doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs. Neslony was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs.

Mississippi took the lead in the first when Ryan Casteel hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Jenista.

The Braves later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the third and sixth innings. In the third, Jenista hit a two-run home run, while Daniel Lockhart hit a three-run double in the sixth.

Mississippi starter Jasseel De La Cruz (2-4) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Dylan File (3-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over four innings.