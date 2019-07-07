Turang hits walk-off single, Wisconsin beats Beloit 4-3

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Brice Turang hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beat the Beloit Snappers 4-3 on Sunday.

Korry Howell scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Kekai Rios and Turang.

Earlier in the inning, Rios singled, scoring Gabriel Garcia to tie the game 3-3.

The Timber Rattlers cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Connor McVey scored on an error.

Victor Castaneda (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jaimito Lebron (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Snappers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Nick Ward singled twice, also stealing a base for the Snappers.