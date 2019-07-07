Quevedo, Sosa carry Quintana Roo to 5-3 win over Aguascalientes

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Ruben Sosa had three hits and scored two runs, and Marco Quevedo allowed just three hits over six innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 5-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the Tigres swept the three-game series.

Quevedo allowed one run while striking out six and walking one.

Aguascalientes tied the game 3-3 in the seventh after Saul Soto hit a solo home run and Eliezer Ortiz scored on a fielder's choice.

Quintana Roo answered in the bottom of the inning when Francisco Cordoba hit a solo home run.

The Tigres tacked on another run in the eighth when Erick Migueles hit an RBI single, scoring Eric Aguilera.

Luis Ivan Rodriguez (4-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jose Valverde (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Quintana Roo remains undefeated against Aguascalientes this season at 6-0.