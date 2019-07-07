De Fratus leads Tulsa to 4-0 win over NW Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Justin De Fratus allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 4-0 win on Sunday.

De Fratus (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out six.

Tulsa scored its runs when Zach McKinstry hit a solo home run in the first inning and Cristian Santana and Chris Parmelee scored on an error, and Cody Thomas scored on a double in the seventh.

Conner Greene (3-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Naturals were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.