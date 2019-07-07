Anderson, Apostel lead the way for Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Anderson doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Columbia Fireflies 6-5 on Sunday.

Sherten Apostel homered and singled with two RBIs for Hickory.

Hickory grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second after Jonathan Ornelas hit a two-run double.

Trailing 6-4, the Fireflies cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wagner Lagrange hit an RBI double, scoring Chase Chambers.

Grant Wolfram (3-1) got the win in relief while Columbia starter Daison Acosta (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Several Fireflies chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits.

Hickory improved to 9-4 against Columbia this season.