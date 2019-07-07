Choi, Betancourt spur AZL Dodgers Mota to 7-1 win over AZL Reds

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kenneth Betancourt had two hits and scored two runs, and Hyun-il Choi hurled five scoreless innings as the AZL Dodgers Mota beat the AZL Reds 7-1 on Monday.

Choi (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing two hits.

AZL Dodgers Mota started the scoring in the first inning when Kody Hoese hit a two-run home run.

The AZL Dodgers Mota later added one run in the second, three in the fifth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Noah Davis (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out one in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Reds, Sebastian Almonte doubled and singled.